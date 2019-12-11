Scores of soldiers 'killed' in Niger base attack

The president of Niger has cut short a trip abroad to return home following an attack on a military camp in the west of his country, as reports put the death toll to at least 60 people.

Mahamadou Issoufou's office said in a Twitter post on Tuesday that the president had left a conference in Egypt due to the "tragedy" that took place at the base in the town of Inates, near the border with Mali.

An official death toll was not immediately available, but news agencies quoted a security source as saying that some 60 people were believed to had been killed in the evening attack.

"The terrorists bombarded the camp with shelling and mortars. The explosions from ammunition and fuel were the cause of the heavy toll," the source told AFP news agency.

Separately, an unnamed presidential adviser was quoted by The Associated Press news agency as saying that at least 70 soldiers were killed in the attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Volatile region

Three Nigerien soldiers and 14 rebel fighters were killed on Monday in an attack on another army post in Agando in western Tahoua region, the defence ministry said.

Tuesday's attack came a few days before French President Emmanuel Macron scheduled meeting next week, in the southwestern French town of Pau, with five presidents from the Sahel to discuss security in the region.

Niger is part of a five-nation task force known as the G5, set up in 2014 with Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Chad.

Niger's council of ministers has extended for another three months a state of emergency in place since 2017 in several regions to fight against rebel attacks, handing additional powers to security forces.

Thousands of civilians and soldiers have died in violence across the vast Sahel region, which began when armed fighters revolted in northern Mali in 2012.

The conflict has since spread to the centre of Mali and to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger. Attacks continue, despite the 4,500 French troops deployed in the region as part of Operation Barkhane to help local forces.

Thirteen French soldiers were killed in Mali last month when two helicopters collided during an operation against fighters in the country's restive north, in the heaviest single loss for the French military in nearly four decades.