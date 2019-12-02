Samoa measles outbreak: Death toll rises to 53, mostly children

The death toll from a measles outbreak in Samoa has risen to 53, after five children died of the infection in the past day, as the authorities step up efforts to vaccinate the entire population against the deadly disease.

The government said on Monday that most deaths were those under the age of four, including 23 babies who were less than 12 months old. Of the total deaths, 50 involved children under the age of 15.

More than 3,700 cases of measles have been recorded in the islands' population of about 200,000, with 198 new cases reported between Sunday and Monday.

Measles cases are rising worldwide, even in wealthy nations such as Germany and the United States, as parents shun immunisation for philosophical or religious reasons, or fears, debunked by doctors, that such vaccines could cause autism.

@samoagovt expands its vaccination age for the Mass Vaccination Campaign 2019.



If you are in Samoa, call 999 on @OfficialDigicel or @blueskysamoa network for more information. pic.twitter.com/hSLS66eZBd — Government of Samoa (@samoagovt) December 1, 2019

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned in October of a devastating comeback in measles epidemics around the world as the number of reported cases rose by 300 percent in the first three months of this year.

Samoa, located about half-way between Hawaii and New Zealand, declared an emergency on November 20 and mandated that all 200,000 people living on the island get vaccinated.

It says about 33,000 people were vaccinated before last month and a further 58,000 people have been vaccinated since.

Schools and universities have been closed and most public gatherings banned.

Measles, a highly contagious virus that spreads easily through coughing and sneezing, has been reported in other Pacific nations, including Tonga and Fiji, but there have been no reports of deaths in those countries, which have greater vaccination coverage.