Rugby star Sonny Bill Williams tweets in support of Uighurs

Rugby league star and former All Blacks player Sonny Bill Williams has followed the lead of Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil and issued a message of support for China's ethnic minority Uighur Muslim community.

Williams, 34, converted to Islam in 2009. He left New Zealand rugby after the World Cup in Japan this year and joined Canadian-based British Super League club Toronto Wolfpack last month.

Williams has used social media in the past to speak out on several social issues, including racism and inequality.

On Monday, he suggested greater pressure should be placed by countries on China for its treatment of the Uighurs.

"Its a sad time when we choose economic benefits over humanity #Uyghurs," Williams wrote on Twitter.

The tweet included an image depicting the Chinese oppression of the group. The post had received more than 9,000 likes and almost 6,000 retweets by Monday evening.

Last week, Ozil created a firestorm of controversy when he made a series of posts on his social media accounts condemning the treatment of Uighurs.

Ozil's posts called Uighurs "warriors who resist persecution" and criticised China's crackdown and the silence of Muslims in response.

The posts led to China's state broadcaster CCTV refusing to televise Arsenal's match with Manchester City, while the former Germany international midfielder was removed from a Chinese video game.

China's foreign ministry said Ozil was "deceived by fake news" as social media platforms in the country such as Weibo were flooded with angry messages.

The United Nations and human rights groups estimate that between one and two million people, mostly ethnic Uighur Muslims, have been detained in harsh conditions in Xinjiang as part of what Beijing calls an anti-terrorism campaign.

China has repeatedly denied any mistreatment of Uighurs.