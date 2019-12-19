How exactly does the US president's impeachment process work?

Trump is only the third US president to be impeached. No president has ever been removed from office via the impeachment process.

    The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted largely along party lines to impeach President Donald Trump for obstruction of United States Congress and abuse of power over his dealings with Ukraine.

    Trump is only the third US president to be impeached. No president has ever been removed from office via the impeachment process.

    The landmark votes on Wednesday set up a likely January trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, where Trump is expected to be acquitted.

    Richard Pildes is the Sudler family professor of constitutional law at New York University's School of Law who talks to Al Jazeera about the impeachment process.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'On my ancestors' remains': The fight for sacred lands

    'On my ancestors' remains': The fight for sacred lands

    In California, one woman is protecting indigenous burial sites and fighting efforts to erase her people from existence.

    Terminal illness and the predictability of pie

    Terminal illness and the predictability of pie

    How a twice-baked sour cherry pie helped one woman deal with her father's slow decline from ALS and eventual death.

    Women under ISIL: The teacher

    Women under ISIL: The teacher

    A teacher describes being made to teach children about war, and what happened to those who did not follow ISIL's rules.