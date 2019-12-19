How exactly does the US president's impeachment process work?

The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted largely along party lines to impeach President Donald Trump for obstruction of United States Congress and abuse of power over his dealings with Ukraine.

Trump is only the third US president to be impeached. No president has ever been removed from office via the impeachment process.

The landmark votes on Wednesday set up a likely January trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, where Trump is expected to be acquitted.

Richard Pildes is the Sudler family professor of constitutional law at New York University's School of Law who talks to Al Jazeera about the impeachment process.