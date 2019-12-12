Philippine authorities 'getting away with murder' in drug war

The police and other anti-narcotics enforcement agencies continue to "get away with murder" in the Philippines, Amnesty International said on Thursday, as the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte announced its latest performance report in the three-and-a-half year war on drugs.

Despite international criticism and threats of prosecution in the international criminal court, Wilnor Papa, of Amnesty in the Philippines, said Duterte's "marching order" to authorities is to "just kill, kill, kill".

"The top leadership still has its marching orders to use killing as the centrepiece, and just letting the police and other law enforcement agencies get away with murder," Papa said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

In July, Amnesty called on the United Nations to investigate Duterte for alleged "crimes against humanity".

Members of the UN Human Rights Council later voted in favour of a resolution directing the human rights chief Michelle Bachelet to prepare a "comprehensive report" on the situation in the Philippines. That report is due in 2020.

Earlier on Thursday, the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) announced from July 1, 2016 to November 30, 2019, there were an estimated 5,552 people killed during government operations.

During the same period, authorities conducted 151,601 anti-illegal drug operations, and arrested 220,728 drug suspects including 8,185 "high value targets".

"We need more arrests of high-value targets," PDEA chief Aaron Aquino told reporters at the presidential palace.

The government also said P40.39bn ($796m) worth of methamphetamine have been seized by police.

Conflicting numbers raise questions

But the latest number of deaths released by the government raised questions about the conflicting official data released previously, said Papa of Amnesty in Manila.

On June 18, 2019, official data released by national police headquarters said that from July 1, 2016 to May 31, 2019, there were already 6,600 drug suspects killed during police operations.

In December 2017, an annual report released by the Duterte administration said that there were 3,967 "drug personalities" killed during police operations from July 1, 2016 to November 27, 2017.

Another 16,355 homicide cases - from July 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017 - were classified as "under investigation".

Meanwhile, the Philippine Commission on Human Rights and other human rights advocates, said the number could be as high as 27,000 killed, from the time Duterte was sworn into office on June 30, 2016 to June 2019.

A report published in March that quoted the Philippine police spokesman, Colonel Bernard Banac, said there have been 29,000 people killed from July 1, 2016 to February 4, 2019.

Regardless of the numbers, no one has been made accountable in the killings, Papa said on Thursday.

"They said that policemen are being dismissed. But no one is being prosecuted for the crimes that they have committed," he said.

Of the few cases that gained international attention and outrage in the Philippines, a Philippine court sentenced three police officers in November 2018 to up to 49 years in jail for the murder of a 17-year-old high school student.

This was the first case in what human rights advocates say was an extrajudicial killing carried out by state agents in Duterte's war on drugs.

At the government press conference on Thursday, Aquino, the top anti-drug enforcer, said "some governors" and "some congressmen" remain involved in the illegal drugs trade.

He added major Chinese drug syndicates are operating in the Philippines, including the so-called Dragon Wu drug group.