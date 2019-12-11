Ocean Viking: Saving migrants from drowning in the Mediterranean

Watch how a migrant rescue ship is saving migrants and refugees from dying at sea after they flee conflict and atrocities in Libya.

by

    On board the Ocean Viking in the Mediterranean - Libya acts as a major gateway for African migrants hoping to reach Europe.

    According to the UN, there are more than 40,000 refugees and migrants in Libya. 

    However, a 2018 UN report released highlighted that the migrants are subjected to "unimaginable horrors" from the time they enter Libya, during their stay and in their attempts to cross the Mediterranean, if they make it that far.

    More than 1,000 people have died making that crossing to Europe this year.

    Ocean Viking, run by medical charity MSF and SOS Mediterranee, is one vessel saving these people from drowning or being returned to Libya.

     

    Filmed by: Faras Ghani

    Edited and produced by: Seena Khalil

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

