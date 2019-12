About 10 years ago, 58 people were killed in the Philippines. The incident, referred to as the Maguindanao massacre, was one of the country's worst cases of political violence.

This week, the Supreme Court in Manila is due to deliver verdicts in the trial of about 100 people accused of murder. Al Jazeera looks back at what happened and the struggle for justice for the families of those who were killed.

Jamela Alindogan has more from Maguindanao.