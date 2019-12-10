Ostrava: Four killed Czech hospital shooting, gunman at large

An attacker shot and killed at least four people and seriously injured two at a hospital in the northeast Czech city of Ostrava on Tuesday, police said.

Police said on Twitter they were searching for the gunman.

People have been evacuated from the hospital and security has been increased across the country.

Czech TV reported that he was about 180 centimetres (5.9 feet) tall.

"I can confirm a shooting at the Ostrava Faculty Hospital after 7:00 am (0600 GMT) today," Minister of the Interior Jan Hamacek tweeted.

The DNES daily reported on its website that the shooting took place at the trauma ward of the hospital in Ostrava, a steel hub located about 300 kilometres (190 miles) east of Prague and 15km (nine miles) from the Polish border.