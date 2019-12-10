Jersey City shooting: 'Active shooter' situation under way

Multiple people were shot dead on Tuesday after a shooting in the US state of New Jersey led to a firefight with dozens of law enforcement officers, officials said.

Among the dead was a police officer. Two more officers and a civilian were wounded.

The three people wounded were in stable condition, Hudson Country Proescuter Esther Surarez said in a Tweet.

Earlier, law enforcement officials said they responded to an "active shooter" situation after sporadic, heavy gunfire rang out over the course of at least an hour in Jersey City. SWAT teams, state police and federal agents responded to the scene and police blocked off the area.

The area has a Catholic school, some stores, a kosher supermarket and a hair stylist.

In a Tweet, Governor Phil Murphy said that residents, among them children from the Sacred Heart elementary school were placed on lockdown.

I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 10, 2019

All staff and students were safe, according to a statement by the Archdiocese of Newark.

'Like firecrackers going off'

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said President Donald Trump had been briefed on the shooting and was monitoring it.

Loud volleys of gunfire could be heard at regular intervals but subsided around 2pm (19:00 GMT) in the city, which is just across the Hudson River from Manhattan, New York.

Video images showed a line of police officers armed with weapons pointed in several directions walking down the sidewalk.

Andy Patel works at a liquor store about three blocks away from the site of the shooting site and said there had been consistent gunfire fire about an hour Tuesday afternoon.

"I can hear the gunshots. It's like firecrackers going off. They were shooting like crazy about an hour ago. Then it stopped for like 20 or 30 minutes. The cops were clearing everyone off the streets," Patel told the Associate Press.