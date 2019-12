Months of sustained aerial bombings by American and Afghan forces is believed to have hit the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) hard.

Only around half of the group's 4,000 fighters are thought to still be active across Afghanistan.

This is a contrast to just six months ago when ISIL was seen as a major threat and Afghan authorities say it is only a matter of time before the group is eliminated.

Al Jazeera's Tony Birtley reports from Nangarhar province.