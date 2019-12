Rights organisations are warning of an increase in forced disappearances and arbitrary detentions in Iraq, as protests grip the country.

They say security forces are targeting those taking part in anti-government demonstrations as part of a systematic crackdown.

Al Jazeera spoke to more than a dozen individuals who had been arrested or abducted and then released - as well as the families of those still missing.

Al Jazeera's Simona Foltyn has more from Baghdad.