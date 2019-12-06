India vet rape and murder: Police shoot dead four suspects

Indian police have shot dead four men suspected of raping and killing a vet in the southern city of Hyderabad last week, police said on Friday.

The men were arrested last week in connection with the gang rape and murder that caused a nationwide outrage.

The police told Al Jazeera that the four men were taken to the crime scene in the early hours of Friday for the crime reconstruction.

"But they attacked the police party and tried to run away following which police fired and the men were killed," Jitender, Additional Director General, Law and Order, Telangana Police, told Al Jazeera.

Prakash Reddy, a deputy commissioner of police in Hyderabad told AFP news agency that the suspects "tried to snatch weapons from the guards but were shot dead".

"We called an ambulance but they died before any medical help could reach them."

Call for quick punishment

The charred body of the 27-year-old woman was found in the town of Shadnagar, about 50km (31 miles) from Hyderabad, on Thursday. The body had been wrapped in a blanket and doused with kerosene.

She went missing on Wednesday night and her body was found by a passer-by in an underpass on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state.

Police said the suspects allegedly offered to fix a flat tyre on her motorbike and then took her in a truck to a secluded spot where the crime was committed.

On Saturday, hundreds of protesters gathered outside a police station on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where the suspects were kept, demanding the four be handed over to them.

The chief minister of the state had promised to fast-track the case as protesters and lawmakers demanded tough and quick punishments, including public lynchings.

The mother of the vet, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told local media she wanted her daughter's attackers to be burnt alive.

India has a grim record of sexual violence against women, with an average of some 90 rapes reported each day in 2017, according to latest federal data.

A Thomson Reuters Foundation poll of gender experts in 2018 rated India as the world's most dangerous country for women.

On Thursday, a rape survivor was set on fire by five men in northern city of Unnao while she was on the way to a court in Rae Bareli for the hearing of her case. She is in critical condition after she suffered 90 percent burns on her body.

She identified two of the five attackers who were accused of raping her back in March, police said.

'This is not justice'

The rape and murder sparked fresh outrage in a country that has been in the international spotlight over the handling of sexual assaults by the authorities since the brutal gang rape and murder of a student on a bus in the national capital, New Delhi, in 2012.

Activists have blamed the governments for failing to check crimes against women and doing little in making public space safe for them.

Kavita Krishnan, Secretary of the All India Progressive Women's Association, criticised the killing of the suspects saying "this is not justice".

"This is custodial killing," she told Al Jazeera.

"The police is claiming that the suspects attacked the police party at the crime scene where the police had taken them to recreate the crime and they have to be killed. But that doesn’t hold the truth as the men were in police custody and were unarmed, so there is no question of attacking them the police."