India citizenship law protests: All the latest updates

Protests against India's citizenship law have spread to several college campuses across the South Asian country in solidarity over police action in two university campuses on Sunday.

Scores of students were injured after police stormed Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to break the protests that erupted following the passing of the contentious law that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from the neighbouring countries.

Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh can acquire Indian citizenship as per the new law, which blocks naturalisation for Muslims.

Critics say the law is similar to US President Donald Trump's Muslim ban, and goes against the spirit of India's secular constitution.

The new law is being challenged in the Supreme Court by rights groups and a Muslim political party.

Here are all the latest updates:

Monday, December 16

Brutal crackdown on students must end: Amnesty

Rights group Amnesty India has urged India's federal and state governments to "respect the right to dissent" by the students and investigate allegations of police brutality against them.

"Violence against peacefully protesting students cannot under any circumstance be justified," it said in a statement. "Allegations that the police brutally beat up and sexually harassed students in Jamia Millia Islamia University must be investigated."

Amnesty said more than 100 protesters in the Aligarh Muslim University were also allegedly beaten up and that there were reports of police blocking ambulances from going inside the university to help the wounded.

This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 16, 2019

Solidarity protests across India

Fresh protests have taken place in multiple cities across India, including capital New Delhi and Mumbai, in solidarity with JMI and AMU students who were attacked by the police on Sunday.

Meanwhile, thousands gathered in the eastern city of Kolkata for a major demonstration called by state chief minister Mamata Banerjee against the citizenship law.

The epicentre of the protests has been in India's northeastern states, where demonstrators have rallied against the law that they say will encourage undocumented immigrants to settle in the region.

At least six people have died in Assam state, which has witnessed violent protests.

Students in Mumbai rally in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia university students after police entered the campus [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

Modi blames 'vested interest groups'

Prime Minister Modi blamed vested interest groups for "creating the disturbance".

"I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA [Citizens Amendment Act] does not affect any citizen of India of any religion... This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India," tweeted.

Solidarity @arnav_d: Thank you John for speaking up. Thank you. https://t.co/LEpHMFACmM” — John Cusack (@johncusack) December 16, 2019

'Weapons of mass polarisation': Congress

India's main opposition Congress party has expressed solidarity with the protests against the citizenship law, which it said polarises the people.

"The CAB [Citizenship Amendment Bill, now a law] and NRC [National Register of Citizens] are weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India. The best defence against these dirty weapons is peaceful, non-violent Satyagraha [insistence on truth]," tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"I stand in solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAB & NRC."

Police storm Jamia, AMU to break protests

More than 100 students have been injured in India after baton-wielding police charged at them and fired tear gas at two federally-run universities where students were holding anti-citizenship law protests.

Students in capital New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Uttar Pradesh state's Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) had been protesting since the new law was passed last week.

