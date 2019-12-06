US Navy base shooting: 3 killed including gunman at Florida base

At least two people killed on Friday when a gunman opened fire at the Naval Air Station Pensacola, a US Navy base in Florida, the US Navy said.

The gunman is also dead, the Navy tweeted.

A "unknown number of injured people [are] being transferred to local hospitals," the Navy added.

At least six injured people were expected at the trauma centre of the Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola, spokesman Mike Burke said.

Seven people were being treated at Baptist Hospital, WEAR TV reported.

The circumstances of the incident remained unclear.

#UPDATE: A second victim has been confirmed deceased. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019

Amber Southard, a sheriff's spokeswoman, said there was a gunman on the base in Florida's Panhandle. Within a few minutes, her office said in a statement that "the shooter is confirmed dead". The statement did not provide further information. It was followed up with a tweet by the Navy.

US President Donald Trump had been briefed and was monitoring the situation, a White House spokesman said.

On Wednesday, a sailor shot three civilians at the historic Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii, killing two of them before taking his own life.

The Pensacola base, which is near Florida's border with Alabama, is a major training site for the Navy and home to its aerobatic flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels. The base employs more than about 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to the base's website.

