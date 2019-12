The United States has charged two Russians for allegedly running a global hacking group called "Evil Corp" from their basements.

Indictments against Igor Turashev and Maksim Yakubets were issued on Thursday, accusing them of using malware to steal millions of dollars.

A $5m bounty has been offered for information leading to Yakubet's arrest and prosecution - the largest reward ever offered for a cybercriminal.

Al Jazeera's Sara Khairat reports.