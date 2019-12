The head of a European Union mission to Malta has called on the country's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to quit immediately over his handling of the murder of a journalist.

Sophie in 't Veld says it is difficult to see how the "credibility" of the prime minister's office can be upheld, despite Muscat agreeing to step down in January.

Investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb blast in 2017.

Al Jazeera's Neave Baker reports from Valletta.