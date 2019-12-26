Several dead after Typhoon Phanfone batters central Philippines

At least 10 people were reported killed and six others missing on Thursday after Typhoon Phanfone battered several central Philippine islands on Christmas Day, making seven landfalls before heading out to the South China Sea.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer news website reported that two people were reported killed in the province of Leyte, while eight were killed in the provinces of Iloilo and Capiz.

Six other people were also reported missing in Iloilo, although ABS-CBN television channel reported that the number of missing people could be as high as 12.

More:

Thousands of people were also forced to evacuate in several provinces before the typhoon.

Images posted on social media showed some areas in the provinces of Capiz and Iloilo under water.

As of Thursday morning, the Philippine weather agency, PAGASA, said that Phanfone was reported 155 kilometres (96 miles) west of the province of Palawan, with maximum winds of up to 130kilometres per hour (80 miles per hour) and gustiness of up to 160kph (99 miles per hour).

The typhoon brought a wet and miserable holiday season to millions in the mainly Catholic nation.

Thousands were also stranded at shuttered shipping ports, while dozens of flights were cancelled.

Balasan, Iloilo suffers from heavy flooding due to strong rains brought by Typhoon Ursula on Wednesday, December 25. #UrsulaPH | via @AlertsPeapic.twitter.com/DA3qSBzh9p — MovePH (@MovePH) December 25, 2019

Al Jazeera's Barnaby Lo, reporting from Manila, said it could take several days before stranded passengers are allowed to travel.

The typhoon toppled houses and trees and blacked out cities in the Philippines' most storm-prone region, but no deaths were reported.

Though weaker, Phanfone was tracking a similar path as Super Typhoon Haiyan - the country's deadliest cyclone on record which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.

The Philippine archipelago gets hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year [Bobbie Alota/AFP]

The Philippines is the first major landmass facing the Pacific cyclone belt.

As such, the archipelago gets hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, killing many people and wiping out harvests, homes and other infrastructure and keeping millions perennially poor.

A July 2019 study by the Manila-based Asian Development Bank said the more frequent storms lop 1 percent off the Philippine economic output, while the stronger ones cut output by nearly 3 percent.