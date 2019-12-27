Colombia police under pressure over protest crackdown

One student has died and dozens of people have been blinded after riot police fire rubber bullets at protesters during national strike.

by

    Colombia's anti-riot police are under increasing pressure over their violent response to protesters taking part in a national strike.

    One student has died and dozens of people have suffered eye injuries after being hit by rubber bullets.

    Opposition congressmen and NGOs in the country are asking for the anti-riot squads to be dismantled. But President Ivan Duque announced they will be reinforced. We speak with injured protesters and politicians.

    Al Jazeera's Alessandro Rampietti reports from Bogota.

