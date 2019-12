A deal has been reached at the United Nations Climate Summit (COP25) in Spain after a two-day deadlock.

The talks were aimed at deciding how the 2015 Paris accord should be implemented.

The two-week COP25 climate summit was due to end on Friday but was extended till Sunday after negotiators made a last-ditch push to salvage an agreement to tackle global warming.

Al Jazeera's Nick Clark reports live from Madrid.