China's Xi says patriotism key to Macau's success

China's President Xi Jinping said on Friday Macau's patriotism was the most important reason for the success of its "one country, two systems" formula of governance as he led celebrations to mark 20 years of Chinese rule in remarks that appeared to draw a contrast with neighbouring Hong Kong.

Xi praised the gambling hub for being one of the world's safest cities, where people "rationally" express different views.

Xi was attending celebrations to mark Macau's 20th anniversary of its handover to China, and earlier swore in the new Macau administration led by Ho Iat-Seng.

Xi is also due to announce policies aimed at diversifying the former Portuguese colony's casino-dependent economy, in what is being seen as a reward for its loyalty while nearby Hong Kong had suffered months of anti-government turmoil.

The measures are expected to include a new yuan-denominated stock exchange and policies to further integrate Macau with the mainland.

"'Love China, love Macau' has become the core value of the whole society ... every party deeply understands Macau and China's future and destiny are closely related," Xi said at a celebratory gala dinner on Thursday.

Tight security

Xi also joined chorus singers to participate in a rendition of the patriotic song "Ode to My Motherland."Dressed in a suit with a red tie and accompanied by his wife, he sang on stage and clapped along.

His speech on Friday comes at the end of a three-day visit marked by tight security and border controls to prevent any spillover of dissent from Hong Kong, which was once a British colony.

Journalists, activists and even the heads of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong were barred from entering the city in the run-up to Xi's visit. Macau authorities have not commented on the issue.

Ferry and light rail services were also restricted with operators citing security concerns.

Macau returned to Chinese rule in 1999 with the same "one country, two systems" formula that governs Hong Kong.

While protesters in Hong Kong, across the mouth of the Pearl River, are furious by what they see as Beijing's erosion of their freedoms, Macau has seen little dissent.

Protests are rare in the territory. More than half of its 620,000 population are people who have moved there from the mainland over the past couple of decades.