Chile's Pinera faces impeachment bid over crackdown on protests

Chile's lower house began to debate on Thursday a move to impeach President Sebastian Pinera over allegations he failed to safeguard human rights during weeks of rioting, a political test that he is likely to survive but may still batter his teetering presidency.

Small-scale protests that began in October over an increase in metro fares and quickly mushroomed into large-scale protests over growing inequality. At least 26 people have as a result of the unrest, which has also caused billions of dollars in damage and resulted in widespread allegations of abuses by security forces.

The centre-right Pinera, a billionaire businessman, has borne the brunt of the blame. His approval rating at the end of November plunged to just 10 percent, the lowest for a president since Chile's return to democracy in 1990.

But the odds of impeachment remain low.

Even if a vote in the lower house reaches the simple majority needed to move the debate to the Senate, governing coalition legislators there can handily block the two-thirds vote needed for his removal.

"Efforts to remove Pinera are not likely to succeed due to the composition of Congress," Maria Luisa Puig, a Latin American specialist with Eurasia Group, told the Reuters news agency, adding that, in reality, public anger went beyond Pinera alone.

The most prominent grievances, from overhauling Chile's a decrepit pension system to slashing public services costs, date back to decisions made well before Pinera's time, she said.

Failure to act quickly

The politicians behind the impeachment bid, who come from several opposition parties, say Pinera, who early in the crisis declared Chile "at war with a powerful enemy", failed to act quickly enough to stamp out abuses by riot police. At the onset of the protests, Pinera decreed a now-lifted state of emergency.

Pinera's legal team contends there is no link between his actions and any constitutional wrongdoing. Pinera has promised deep reforms to police protocols.

A long or raucous debate on Thursday in the Chamber of Deputies could further weaken Pinera's ailing image. If the chamber approves the impeachment motion, the Senate would then be required to hear the allegations in its next session.

Impeachment, however unlikely, would create more political chaos, said University of Chile public law professor, Francisco Soto.

"The Constitution establishes a high bar for impeachment because it would put the country in a very complex situation," he told Reuters.