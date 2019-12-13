Cambodia's Muslim Cham face eviction from Phnom Penh's riverbank

Phnom Penh, Cambodia - On a good day, fish vendor Sen Ror can make around $7.50.

More often than not, though, she goes home with $2.50, from which she has to buy food for her four children and elderly father.

But now even this modest existence is under threat: Cambodia's government has ordered Ror and hundreds of others who make their homes along the riverbank of the capital city to leave.

A Muslim Cham, 30-year old Ror grew up on the Phnom Penh peninsula where the Tonle Sap and Mekong rivers meet. She divorced her husband a few years ago because of his drug addiction, and is now the only person providing an income in the family.

But late last month, district chief Klang Huot gave the Cham a one-week deadline to leave "to ensure security, safety, order, beauty and public order and in preparation for the Asia Europe Meeting (ASEM)," as well as to "lift up the reputation and beauty of Phnom Penh city."

The ASEM summit is to take place next year at the Sokha Hotel, which was built on the peninsula in the centre of the capital in 2009, and opened in 2015.

Like Ror, 77 other families have to relocate, according to community representative Y You. More than 100 additional families, he said, were migrant fishermen who would not be able to return to Phnom Penh as they usually did each year.

The community has requested an extension of the deadline to find a new place, but have not yet received any official response. They say they do not have sufficient funds to buy a new plot of land.

City hall spokesman Meth Measpheakdey directed questions to local authorities. Huot, the district chief, did not respond to requests for comment.

The Cham is an ethnic minority group living in parts of Cambodia and the southern region of Vietnam. They are considered as the descendants of the once powerful Champa kingdom. Those who now live in Cambodia are predominantly Muslims, while those living in Vietnam are mostly Hindus.

Many in the minority Cham community earn their living through fishing. Here, Cham fishing boats are seen anchored in Chroy Changvar, the peninsula that sits at the confluence of the Tonle Sap and Mekong River [Thomas Cristofoletti/ Ruom via Al Jazeera]

Today, many of the Cham people in Cambodia live along the country's Mekong River, earning their living through fishing. They number up to 600,000.

Persecuted minority

During the Khmer Rouge era, they were persecuted, their Qurans burned, and members of the community forced to eat pork.

Under the current rule of Prime Minister Hun Sen, some senior Cham leaders have developed ties with the government. But faced with a lack of education, many of them remain marginalised.

Following orders from authorities, Ror, the fish vendor, dismantled her home and built a smaller shed a few hundred metres down the riverbank.

"My biggest concern at the moment is for the authorities to come and tell me to leave this place," she told Al Jazeera. "What if they chase us away, where would we go?"

Ror is considering taking up a loan to buy a boat to be able to live on the riverbank and continue her job. A small boat, she said, costs between $400 and $600.

But community representative Y You said authorities had told him that boats are also banned.

Mat Sales and his wife, Sen Som, barely earn enough from making fish nets to buy rice for their family [Thomas Cristofoletti/ Ruom via Al Jazeera]

Cambodian authorities in the past have rounded up homeless city dwellers and sex workers ahead of international meetings, justifying the acts as a way to "clean" the city.

Evictions often resulted in violence, with authorities forcefully dismantling the houses of villagers and arresting those who resisted relocation.

Prospect of another eviction

Ahead of a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2016, for example, the government brought more than 50 people to detention centre Prey Speu "to beautify our Phnom Penh", and more than 800 people were arrested in 2012 ahead of an ASEAN summit.

Mat Sales and his wife Sen Som are among those who will have to leave with their boats.

The couple, their six children and 11 grandchildren live on one large boat and two smaller ones. Sales himself sleeps on a little wooden makeshift-shack as there is not enough space for everyone. To comply with the order, he dismantled his previous sturdier and more spacious shelter.

Community advocates say that a sense of community is very important to many of the estimated 600,000 Cham people in Cambodia [Thomas Cristofoletti/Ruom via Al Jazeera]

"If they tell us to leave today," the 72-year old grandfather said, "we would leave the boat and take it all, but we wouldn't know where to go."

Sitting on the wooden floor, the boat rocking sideways in the wind, Sales talks about how he and his wife, too old to fish, are making nets to supplement their children's income.

But with each net taking between three and seven days to finish and a big family to feed, he said this was barely enough to buy them rice.

Lack of educational opportunities

Before the Khmer Rouge period, they would come to Phnom Penh seasonally, but when the regime collapsed, Sales said they decided to settle permanently.

They have watched the landscape change from a riverbank covered in bushes to a desolate space overlooked by the 16-storey Sokha hotel, which stand in stark contrast to the Cham community living in the area. A single night's stay at the hotel costs at least $105 - more than what a villager earns in a month.

Faced with lack of education, many in the Cham community remain marginalised [ Thomas Cristofoletti/Ruom via Al Jazeera]

During the ASEM Summit next year, 30 European and 21 Asian leaders are set to gather at the hotel to discuss the political and economic future of the world - with the Cham community living nearby providing the backdrop.

Ahead of their eviction, imam and community leader Y You said he had scouted some suitable land about 20km (12 miles). But a hectare of land close to another Cham community would cost them around $49,000. The 60 year-old said they had raised about $3,000 so far.

Another plot of land that he found suitable was cheaper. But it lacks education and religious facilties for the community.

Researcher Farina So said the sense of community is important to many of the Cham people.

"Many Cham still prefer to live in community or around mosque rather than scattering in the city or mingle with other ethnic groups," she told Al Jazeera in an email.

A Cham man and his son walk through the remains of the community’s homes to reach the local mosque for the evening prayer. In the background the Sokha hotel that will host next March's Asian-Europe summit [Thomas Cristofoletti/Ruom via Al Jazeera]

For Y You, it is hard to maintain this sense of community. Having been forced from their homes three times since 2008, he and his family settled in the area in 2010.

"The relocation was painful, because [the authorities] just came and cut the ropes of our boats, and the boats floated to the river. We didn't know where to go."

But beyond the sense of community, You's wife Sor Srey Nop explained, it was almost impossible for their children to go to school without a permanent home, and the impending relocation could shatter anew any dreams of education.

"I don't want my children to be illiterate like me. I don't even know how to read numbers," she said.

"Our youngest daughter, she wants to study so badly that when she heard that we'll have to relocated, she cried.

Additional reporting by Chan Muyhong in Phnom Penh