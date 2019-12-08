Bahrain beat Saudi Arabia to lift first Gulf Cup trophy

Bahrain beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 to win the Gulf Cup football tournament held in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Sunday.

Mohamed al-Romaihi scored for the Pearl Divers in the second half of the match held at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

Salman al-Faraj missed a penalty for the Green Falcons after Salem al-Dawsari was brought down inside the Bahraini penalty box by Mahdi al-Humaidan.

The Saudis were looking to lift the title for the fourth time. During the competition's group stage, Bahrain had lost 0-2 to Saudi Arabia.

It is the first time that Bahrain have won the title.

More follows ...