'Charade': Algerian protesters take to streets to reject election

Algiers, Algeria - Thousands of Algerians have filled the streets of the capital to denounce what they describe as a "sham" presidential election that is currently under way amid heightened security.

Anti-riot police was deployed early on Thursday to block access to Maurice Audin Square and the iconic Grand Post office in central Algiers, the epicentre of the months-long protests demanding the departure of the old guard and an overhaul of the political system.

Voter turnout stood at 7.92 percent at 11am (10:00 GMT), three hours after the polling stations opened, according to Algeria's independent election monitoring authority. More than 24 million people are eligible to vote.

More:

In a tense Algiers, demonstrators chanted slogans such as "There is no vote today," Independence" and "No vote with the mafia" as they fought off attempts by security forces to disperse the crowds.

Describing the vote as a "charade", Majid Belghout, a 54-year-old architect, dismissed the election as an "attempt by the old guard to regenerate itself".

"A free election can only take place in Algeria after a democratic process. We are only at the beginning of this process," Belghout said, reiterating the protesters' demand for sweeping reforms before any meaningful vote takes place.

"We are only at the beginning of this process," he added. "It is not the time to vote, but it is moment to move to a national democratic and independent debate. This is the only way to reach a consensus on Algeria's future."

Meanwhile, footage from the port city of Bejaia purportedly showed protesters at polling stations taking ballot papers and ripping them apart.

Polls are due to close at 21:00 GMT, though that could be extended. Preliminary results are expected from 23:00 GMT onwards, however, final results likely will not come until at least Friday.

Five candidates are running to replace former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who stepped down in April in the face of months-long protests, for a five-year term: former Prime Ministers Ali Benflis and Abdelamajid Tebboune; former Minister of Tourism Abdelakader Bengrina; former Minister of Culture Azzedine Mihoubi; and head of the el-Moutstakbal party Abdelaziz Belaid.

"Algerians today are aware that they need the massive popular legitimacy," Mihoubi told reporters after casting his ballot.

"That's why we are noticing since this morning thousands of Algerians going to polling stations, and this is the real answer to those who were doubting that this day won't realise what people hoped for.''

'E lite enriched itself at people's expense'

But critics say all five candidates are "part of the ruling establishment" and should be purged because of their ties to the unpopular former government.

Opponents of the vote say no election can be free or fair as long as the old guard remains in power and the military continues to be involved in political life.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaid Salah, who emerged as the country's de facto leader following Bouteflika's departure, maintained that the election is the only to break the country's political deadlock, insisting the army high command will not back any candidate in the race.

Louiza, a 20-year-old French literature student, draped in the country's flag, also boycotted the vote.

"We have all the reasons to take to the street today instead of going to a polling station: rising unemployment, rampant corruption, people being deprived of their civil and political rights."

"The ruling elite has enriched itself at people's expense and they want to continue to plunder the country's wealth. You cannot accept it if you aspire to have a bright future in this country", she told Al Jazeera, while shouting "simlyia" (peaceful) towards the police.

14h20

مواصلة المظاهرات بشارع ديدوش مراد وسط العاصمة الجزائر

Poursuite des manifestations à la rue Didouche Mourad au centre d'Alger #الجزائر#Alger#Algerie pic.twitter.com/wYTG01nYw7 — Khaled Drareni (@khaleddrareni) December 12, 2019

In the crowd, many said that the government has turned a deaf ear to protesters' demands.

"The authorities don't see us as citizens. There is no consideration for the Algerian people, they are disdainful", said Rachida, a 53-year-old public worker, who joined the sit-in in central Algiers with her sister and her niece.

"They have batons, we have ideas. Despite their violence, we will remain peaceful, this is the main strength of this movement."

Members of the leaderless movement also criticised officials' comments against the anti-vote activists.

Last week, Interior Minister Salah Eddine Dahmoune described the protesters who fiercely rejected the vote as "traitors" and "mercenaries".

"We are not conspirators, neither manipulated by foreign groups,"Said, a 60-year-old engineer, who held a sign reading "no to a forced election", told Al Jazeera.

"We have been taking the streets to honour the heritage of the million of martyrs who gave their life to see an independent and democratic Algeria," he said. "The administration has betrayed this heritage for far too long. Enough! Enough of the long-standing military rule."