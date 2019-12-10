Algerian court convicts 2 ex-prime ministers for corruption

Two former Algerian prime ministers were convicted of corruption-related charges and sentenced to lengthy prison terms in a landmark trial.

An Algerian court pronounced the verdict on Tuesday against Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal.

Ouyahia was sentenced to 15 years in prison and handed $16,000 in fines. Sellal was sentenced to 12 years in prison and given $8,000 in fines.

They were accused of abusing authority in a car manufacturing embezzlement scandal.

Both served under long-time president Abdelaziz Bouteflika. Protesters pushed out Bouteflika earlier this year in part because of anger at corruption.

The trial was the first resulting from sweeping investigations into fraud allegations launched after Bouteflika stepped down in April in the face of mass protests that erupted in February against his bid for a fifth term.

In all, 19 defendants - two former prime ministers, other prominent former politicians and automotive industry tycoons - face charges ranging from money laundering to abuse of office and granting undue privileges.

The proceedings have been dominated by accusations of illegal funding during Bouteflika's last election campaign this year.

The prosecutor on Sunday said the campaign had caused a loss to the public treasury estimated at $920m.

Ouyahia and Sellal, and the other main defendants, denied the accusations against them.

Sellal broke down on Sunday, swearing he had "not betrayed the country".

It was the first time since Algeria's independence from France in 1962 that former prime ministers were put on trial.