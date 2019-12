The state funeral for Algeria's army chief is taking place, despite protesters defying calls for three days of mourning.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaid Salah suffered a heart attack on Monday.

The 80-year-old's body was transferred to the People's Palace where the newly elected president paid his respects.

Salah was regarded as the most powerful man in the country after longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned in April.

Al Jazeera's Laura Burdon-Manley takes a look back at his life.