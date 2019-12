The biggest AIDS conference in Africa opens today in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali. Officials from the United Nations and the healthcare sector are expected to attend the 20th International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa (ICASA).

They are meeting to discuss the goal of an AIDS-free Africa.

But campaigners say the global response to the epidemic is failing, and hundreds of thousands of children are at risk.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports from Uganda's capital, Kampala.