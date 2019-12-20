Afghanistan jolted by strong earthquake also felt in Pakistan

An earthquake shook some buildings in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Indian-administered Kashmir on Friday, witnesses said.

Friday's magnitude 6.1 quake was centred in the mountainous Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, at a depth of 210km (130 miles), the United States Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Officials in the Afghan capital, Kabul, said they were assessing damage in areas around the sparsely populated epicentre.

In Pakistan, tremors shook furniture and power cable poles.

Waseem Ahmad, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Authority in Islamabad, estimated the quake to be about 6.4 magnitude.

"I was with my kids at a badminton court when we felt strong jolts," Nusrat Jabeen told Reuters news agency in Pakistan's capital.

"It was very scary. We felt everything was shaking. We ran out for safety."

Tremors were also felt in Indian-administered Kashmir where people rushed out of their homes and offices.

The Indian subcontinent has suffered some of the largest earthquakes in the world.