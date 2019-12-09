US: 9 killed, 3 injured in South Dakota plane crash

A plane crash in the US state of South Dakota killed nine people, including two children, and injured three others while a winter storm warning was in place.

The Pilatus PC-12, a single-engine turboprop plane, crashed shortly after take-off about two kilometres (a mile) from the Chamberlain airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

Among the dead was the plane's pilot, Brule County state's attorney Theresa Maule Rossow said, adding a total of 12 people had been on board.

The three survivors were taken to the hospital in Sioux Falls, she told US media.

The flight left the airport just before noon local time with a destination of Idaho Falls Regional Airport in the western state of Idaho.

The FAA said investigators were en route to the crash site and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would be in charge of the investigation.

The NTSB tweeted it was "investigating today's crash of Pilatus PC-12 near Chamberlain, SD".

South Dakota is located in the Northern Plains, a region facing blizzard conditions as a storm blows eastward across the United States.

A winter storm warning remains in effect in Brule County until midday Sunday, the National Weather Service said, potentially including blowing snow that "could significantly reduce visibility."

"The men and women of law enforcement, first responders and medical professionals should be commended in their heroic actions to rescue the victims in extreme weather conditions," the state's attorney office said.