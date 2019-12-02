Live
32
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Trump campaign won’t allow Bloomberg reporters at events

Trump’s re-election campaign says it will no longer issue press credentials to reporters working for Bloomberg News.

US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]
US President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]
2 Dec 2019

US President Donald Trump‘s re-election campaign said on Monday it will no longer issue press credentials to reporters working for Bloomberg News, the agency owned by Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg.

The news agency said following Bloomberg’s announcement of his presidential bid that it would no longer critically cover the Democratic presidential candidates – including Bloomberg and his rivals – but would go on covering Trump.

Trump’s re-election campaign made the announcement. It was not immediately clear whether the Trump White House would change how Bloomberg reporters are treated. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Credentials enable reporters to more easily access rallies and other campaign events leading up to the November 2020 election. Members of the public must obtain tickets from the campaign and then wait in long lines to enter events.

“Since they have declared their bias openly, the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events,” Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

“We will determine whether to engage with individual reporters or answer inquiries from Bloomberg News on a case-by-case basis.”

‘Unbiased’

Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and billionaire media mogul who owns the eponymous news organisation, announced on November 24 that he would seek the Democratic nomination for president. Separately, he is spending $100m of his own money on digital ads attacking Trump.

In response to the Trump campaign announcement, Bloomberg News quoted editor-in-chief John Micklethwait as saying, “The accusation of bias couldn’t be further from the truth.

“We have covered Donald Trump fairly and in an unbiased way since he became a candidate in 2015 and will continue to do so despite the restrictions imposed by the Trump campaign.”

After Bloomberg announced his White House candidacy, Micklethwait released a memo stating the news agency would “continue our tradition of not investigating Mike (and his family and foundation) and will extend the same policy to his rivals in the Democratic primaries.”

However, he said, the business-focused news organisation would continue “to investigate the Trump administration, the government of the day.”

Editor’s note: Al Jazeera Digital’s business and economics vertical, AJ Impact, features content curated from Bloomberg News.

Source : Reuters
More from News

Slow progress on women’s rights condemned at UN summit

Women pose for a selfie during International Women's Day earlier this year. Progress on women's rights has not been as rapid as hoped following a landmark UN women's summit 25 years ago [Johannes Eisele/AFP]

Trump denounces ‘all white supremacists’ including Proud Boys

The president has a long history of making comments that his critics view as racist or as supportive of racist groups [File: Saul Loeb/AFP]

Trump and Melania test positive for COVID-19: Live news

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are both under quarantine [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Stocks, oil prices extend losses after Trump says has coronavirus

US President Donald Trump says he and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the coronavirus [File: Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
Most Read

What has Russia gained from five years of fighting in Syria?

Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi [File: Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool via AP]

Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have both bee diagnosed with COVID-19 [Ken Cedeno/Pool via EPA]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Deadly fighting spills into fifth day

A view of an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, in the Azeri Tartar region [Aziz Karimov/AP] (AP)

EU breaks deadlock to impose Belarus sanctions, Turkey on notice

The EU reached a compromise with Cyprus enabling it to impose sanctions promised over the Belarus crackdown [John Thys /Pool via Reuters]