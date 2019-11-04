Uncertain future for religious minority in northeastern Syria

Syrians contemplate going back to their cities but as fighting continues in the northeast it could be a dangerous decision.

by

    Fighting in Syria has forced many ethnic and religious minorities from their homes - such as in the town of Tal Abyad along the border with Turkey,

    Many there have been displaced for years, as cities changed hands between different armed groups.

    When the Syrian Democratic Forces fled Tal Abyad recently, they burned homes as the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army swept in.

    The fighting there has left its Syrian-Armenian minority little hope of returning.

    Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra reports from Sanliurfa, on the Turkey-Syria border.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    We visualised 1.2 million votes at the UN since 1946. What do you think are the biggest issues facing the world today?

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    We dialled more than 35,000 random phone numbers to paint an accurate picture of displacement across South Sudan.

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.