Uncertain future for religious minority in northeastern Syria

Fighting in Syria has forced many ethnic and religious minorities from their homes - such as in the town of Tal Abyad along the border with Turkey,

Many there have been displaced for years, as cities changed hands between different armed groups.

When the Syrian Democratic Forces fled Tal Abyad recently, they burned homes as the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army swept in.

The fighting there has left its Syrian-Armenian minority little hope of returning.

Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra reports from Sanliurfa, on the Turkey-Syria border.