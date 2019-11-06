Sudan launches its first ever satellite in partnership with China

Khartoum says the satellite, which was launched by China, will conduct research for military as well civilian purposes.

    Xinhua, China's state news agency, reported that the satellite was launched on Sunday from the northern Chinese province of Shanxi [Reuters]
    Sudan's first ever satellite to carry out research in military, economic and space technology has been launched by China, the African country's governing council said.

    General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's sovereign council, announced on Tuesday the launch of the satellite at a meeting of his top security officials held in the capital, Khartoum.

    "The satellite aims to develop research in space technology, acquire data as well as discover natural resources for the country's military needs," a statement issued by the council said.

    Xinhua, China's state news agency, reported that the Sudan Remote Sensing Satellite (SRSS-1), was launched on Sunday from the northern Chinese province of Shanxi.

    The spokesman of the ruling body Mohamed al-Fakhi Sulaiman told AFP news agency that "in a few months the satellite would be monitored from Sudan".

    "China launched the satellite as it is a partner in this project," al-Fakhi said.

    Sudan, which is battling an economic crisis, has been involved in a national space programme for decades covering activities such as remote sensing and geo-informatics.

    In 2013, the then Sudanese government led by President Omar al-Bashir established the Institute of Space Research and Aerospace (ISRA) as part of an overall plan to develop space technologies.

    Bashir was ousted by the army in April following a nationwide protest movement against his rule of three decades.

    The protests were triggered by the economic crisis led by acute shortage of foreign currency and high inflation.

