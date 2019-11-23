Students in India's New Delhi launch new fee protests

Hundreds of students and activists in India's capital, New Delhi, have again rallied to protest against proposed increases in student housing fees and other changes at a prestigious public university.

The demonstrators on Saturday chanted slogans such as "Fight, fight, fight for your right to study" amid concerns the hostel fee rise announced last month at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) would make education there unaffordable for many students.

Rent for a single-bedroom would be increased to the equivalent of more than $8 per month, from less than $1, while the security deposit would more than double to top $160.

Nearly half of the university's students come from families with incomes of less than 144,000 rupees ($2,018) annually, according to the JNU Students Union.

That means many students from poor and low-income families would not be able to afford the new costs, the union says.

The students are also protesting against what they say are "regressive" hostel rules on clothing and timings.

Saturday's demonstration was the latest in more than two weeks of protests against the rise in hostel charges.

A rally on Monday saw hundreds of students stopped from marching towards the Indian Parliament in New Delhi by police.

About 100 students were detained during the demonstration, several of whom were charged with destroying public property.

The JNU Students' Union said in a statement that students taking part in that rally were attacked by the police.

"The police used brutal force to disrupt our peaceful march and several students have been injured," the statement said.

JNU has produced some of India's most prominent academics, and has a history of activism.

Many at the university have also rallied to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of curbing free speech.

The government's Ministry of Human Resource Development, which oversees public universities, has appointed a three-member panel to address the students' concerns.