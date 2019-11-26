WHO pulls dozens of staff from DRC amid mounting insecurity

The World Health Organization (WHO) has moved dozens of staff from the Ebola-hit eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) due to worries over mounting insecurity after a suspected rebel attack sparked violent protests by angry residents accusing authorities of failing to protect them.

Christian Lindmeier, a spokesman for the United Nations health agency, said on Tuesday that 49 "non-essential" WHO employees were being "relocated" from the town of Beni in North Kivu province.

His comments came after two people were killed in clashes with police a day earlier when demonstrators angered by a new round of deadly rebel violence in the region torched the mayor's office and attacked several UN buildings in Beni.

"While 49 were relocated, 71 remain on the spot at this point to ensure as good as possible or at least the minimum support to Ebola response," Lindmeier told a news conference in the Swiss city of Geneva.

"We need law and order restored in order to carry out the vital operations," he added.

Regional instability

Eight people were killed on Sunday night in Beni during the latest attack in the area blamed on rebel fighters believed to belong to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group, prompting protesters to take to the town's streets on Monday.

Residents are outraged that rebels continue to carry out deadly attacks despite the presence of UN peacekeepers and DRC security forces in the region. Some have called for the UN peacekeeping mission in the country (MONUSCO) to take action to prevent such atrocities, or leave the region.

The DRC's military initiated its latest campaign to root out fighters from the scores of rebel groups operating in the region, which has been racked by decades of instability, at the end of October.

However, the mission has been unable to prevent a spate of recent bloody attacks on civilians by fighters who are suspected of having killed hundreds of civilians and security forces in northeastern DRC in recent years.

In separate attacks earlier this month, suspected rebel fighters had killed at least 15 people in and around the village of Mbau, situated about 20km (12 miles) north of Beni.

The spike in violence has complicated efforts to end the DRC's current Ebola outbreak - its 10th to date and the second deadliest of its kind in history - which has killed more than 2,100 people since erupting in the country's eastern North Kivu and Ituri provinces in August last year.

WHO and local emergency responders have made recent gains in battling back the epidemic after months of struggling to win the trust of local populations sceptical over Ebola and health workers' response efforts, with transmission rates dramatically curtailed.

But Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director-general, said on Tuesday that continued insecurity in the area was meanwhile "prolonging" the Ebola outbreak and called for all "parties to halt the violence".

"Ebola responders in Beni ... are on lockdown amidst gunfire, riots & civil strife, but still trying to protect people at risk of contracting the virus," Tedros said in a series of posts on Twitter.

"Each day that we don't have full access to all Ebola-affected areas in DRC we cede ground to the virus, prolonging the outbreak," he added.

"This is a tragedy because it will only add to the suffering of already overburdened communities."

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, for his part, said earlier this month he hoped the Ebola outbreak could be ended "completely by the end of the year" amid encouraging signs that efforts to beat back the virus were taking effect.

WHO says 42 days without new Ebola cases must pass since the last possible exposure to a confirmed case for an outbreak to be declared over.