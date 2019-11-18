Pompeo: Israeli settlements not 'inconsistent' with int'l law

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday that the United States is softening its position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, the latest in a series of moves by the Trump administration that reversed decades of US policy.

Pompeo said the administration of President Donald Trump will no longer abide by a 1978 State Department legal opinion that the settlements were "inconsistent with international law".

"After carefully studying all sides of the legal debate, this administration agrees... (the) establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not, per se, inconsistent with international law," Pompeo said.

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the US move "contradicts totally with international law".

Hanan Ashrawi, a veteran Palestinian negotiator and member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's Executive Committee, said on Twitter before Pompeo's statement, that the move was "another blow to international law, justice & peace".

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the US announcement "rights a historical wrong".

According to several United Nations Security Council resolutions, the most recent in 2016, Israeli settlements are illegal under international law as they violate the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits an occupying power from transferring its population to the area it occupies.

The settlements are also considered a major stumbling blocks to an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement.

More than 600,000 Israelis currently live in settlements in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. They live alongside some three million Palestinians.

Monitor groups have said that Israel has conducted a settlement push since Trump took office.

Israel has occupied East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza since the six-day Arab-Israeli war in 1967.

Palestinians want the territories to comprise their future state, with East Jerusalem as its future capital, while Israel considers the entire city of Jerusalem to be its capital.

Monday's announcement marked the third significant instance in which the Trump administration has sided with Israel and against stances taken by the Palestinians and Arab states even before unveiling its long-delayed Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

In 2017 Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and, in 2018, the US formally opened an embassy in the city. US policy had previously been that the status of Jerusalem was to be decided by the parties to the conflict.

And in March, Trump recognised Israel’s 1981 annexation of the occupied Golan Heights in a boost for Netanyahu that prompted a sharp response from Syria, which once held the strategic land.