California police chase suspect after reported school shooting

Authorities in California said on Thursday they were responding to an active shooter situation at a high school in Santa Clarita, a city north of Los Angeles.

A suspect described as a male in black clothing was still at large, the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff said on Twitter.

Seagus High School and all schools in the William S Hart district were placed on lockdown while authorities flooded the scene.

A local NBC station reported there were several casualties.

It was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries.

Television images showed sheriff’s deputies swarming the school and several people being moved on gurneys.

Lines of students were escorted away from the school by armed deputies.

More soon...