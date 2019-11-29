Several wounded in The Hague knife attack: Police

Three people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague, Dutch police said.

The attack happened in the heart of The Hague shopping district where supermarket chains and luxury shops were all lit up with early Christmas decorations.

In a statement, the police also said they were looking for a man, about 45 to 50 years old, in a grey jogging suit.

Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper told the Associated Press that it was not clear if the stabbing was a terror incident.

Kuiper said it was unclear whether any of the injuries were life-threatening.

The Netherlands had already been shocked by a similar stabbing in Amsterdam a year ago when two Americans were injured in a knife attack that prosecutors say had a "terrorist motive".

Friday's attack comes hours after British police shot dead a man who strapped a fake bomb to his body and stabbed a number of people in a "terrorism incident" in London.