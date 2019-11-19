Paul McCartney to headline 50th Glastonbury music festival

British musician Paul McCartney will take star billing at next year's Glastonbury, when the legendary UK music festival marks its 50th anniversary, organisers said.

Glastonbury coorganiser Emily Eavis said the former Beatles star would headline the Pyramid Stage on June 27 - the traditional highlight of the event in Somerset, southwest England.

"Having Paul McCartney coming back to headline the Pyramid next year is an absolute dream come true," she said in a statement on the festival's website on Monday.

"There really was no one that we wanted more for the 50th anniversary."

McCartney previously headlined Glastonbury in 2004. This year's headliner was grime star Stormzy.

Hey Glasto - excited to be part of your Anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer! https://t.co/31yA40Eb4d — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 18, 2019

He dropped hints on his Twitter feed before the announcement by posting photographs of composer Philip Glass, actress Emma Stone and musician Chuck Berry.

All 135,000 tickets for the 50th-anniversary festival went on sale last month and sold out in 34 minutes, organisers said.