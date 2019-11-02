Papuans commemorate 1998 massacre amid Indonesia crackdown

Papuans living in exile in Australia are calling on the government in Canberra to speak out against recent violence in the Indonesian province they fled.

Dozens of people have been killed since mid-September, with Indonesia’s government banning foreign journalists and diplomats from visiting the province.

To help focus attention, exiled Papuans have put together a book and a music album describing a massacre in 1998 in which Indonesian security forces allegedly killed more than 100 people.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Thomas reports from Melbourne.