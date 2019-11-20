Netanyahu approves fast-tracking of bill to annex Jordan Valley

Israel's prime minister has approved the fast-tracking of a proposed law to annex the Jordan Valley, territory it already occupies.

The decision comes after the United States announced that it no longer viewed Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank as illegal.

Palestinians condemned the change in US policy while the United Nations and many individual governments have confirmed that they continue to consider settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace.

Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from the occupied West Bank.