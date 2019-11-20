Netanyahu approves fast-tracking of bill to annex Jordan Valley

Before September's election, Netanyahu said he would annex the Jordan Valley if he won another term in office.

by

    Israel's prime minister has approved the fast-tracking of a proposed law to annex the Jordan Valley, territory it already occupies.

    The decision comes after the United States announced that it no longer viewed Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank as illegal.

    Palestinians condemned the change in US policy while the United Nations and many individual governments have confirmed that they continue to consider settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace.

    Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from the occupied West Bank.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    We visualised 1.2 million votes at the UN since 1946. What do you think are the biggest issues facing the world today?

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    We dialled more than 35,000 random phone numbers to paint an accurate picture of displacement across South Sudan.

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.