Nepal's KP Sharma Oli discharged from hospital after dialysis

Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was discharged from a private hospital in Kathmandu late on Thursday after being hospitalised the previous day - raising concerns about his health and Nepal's future.

Oli, 66, was rushed to Grande Hospital in the country's capital on Wednesday, with his spokesmen saying it was a "routine checkup," but local media have reported that he underwent dialysis for his kidney.

The leader of Nepal was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital, where he underwent dialysis for renal disease, according to Kantipur, Nepal's national newspaper.

The Himalyan Times also reported that the prime minister underwent a second dialysis on Thursday after undergoing the same treatment on Wednesday.

In August, Oli travelled twice to Singapore, where doctors removed excess antibodies which can reject a transplanted kidney according to doctors.

Oli, chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, underwent a kidney transplant 12 years ago in India. Since then, he has frequently travelled to India, Thailand and Singapore for follow-up treatments.