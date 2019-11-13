Morales: If the people ask, I'm ready to return to pacify Bolivia

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales said Wednesday he was ready "to return to pacify" his country amid weeks of unrest that led to his resignation.



"If the people ask me, we are ready to return to pacify" Bolivia, the left-wing leader said in a news conference in Mexico City, where he arrived on Tuesday after receiving political asylum.

More:

He also called for a "national dialogue" to resolve the crisis in Bolivia and rejected the legitimacy of the leadership of Jeanine Anez, who declared herself interim president late on Tuesday.



Morales resigned Sunday amid increasingly violent protests over the disputed October 20 presidential elections.



Saying his life was in danger, he fled to Mexico, which sent an air force plane to fetch him.



On Wednesday, however, he said his stay would be temporary.



"We're going to return, sooner or later. The sooner the better, to pacify Bolivia," he said.

Bolivian ex-President Evo Morales waves upon landing in Mexico City, where he was granted exile after his resignation [Pedro Pardo/AFP]

He also repeated his defence of his re-election, calling himself the victim of a "coup", urging the United Nations to intervene and alleging racism on the part of his opponents.



Morales, 60, was Bolivia's first indigenous president.



"My great crime is being indigenous," he said.

Anez declares herself interim president

Anez, a 52-year-old deputy Senate leader, said she was taking over the presidency after Morales, his vice president and the leaders of both houses of Congress resigned.

Morales's backers, who hold a two-thirds majority in Congress, boycotted the session she called to formalise her claim to the presidency, preventing a quorum.

Still, she said she was assuming the presidency anyway, saying the Constitution did not specifically require congressional approval.

Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez gestures after she declared herself as Interim President of Bolivia, at the balcony of the Presidential Palace, in La Paz, Bolivia [Marco Bello/Reuters]

Anez, who has rejected the allegations that a coup took place, said she planned to call new elections as soon as possible.

Bolivia's top constitutional court issued a statement late Tuesday laying out the legal justification for Anez taking the presidency - without mentioning her by name.

But other legal experts challenged the legal technicalities that led to her claim, saying at least some of the steps required Congress to meet.

And the lingering questions could affect her ability to govern.

191111204503322

Eduardo Gamarra, a Bolivian political scientist at Florida International University, said the Constitution clearly states that Anez did not need a congressional vote to assume the presidency. Even so, "the next two months are going to be extraordinarily difficult for President Anez," he said.

"It doesn't seem likely" that Morales' party "will accept her as president," said Jennifer Cyr, an associate professor of political science and Latin American studies at the University of Arizona. "So, the question of what happens next remains - still quite unclear and extremely worrying."

Anez will need to form a new electoral court, find non-partisan staff for the electoral tribunal and get Congress, which is controlled by Morales's Movement for Socialism Party (MAS), to vote on a new election. And all of it must be done before January 22, when Morales's current term was to end.

MAS politicians were expected to meet later on Wednesday.