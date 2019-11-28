Is Macron's NATO 'brain dead' comment a wake-up call?

Just weeks after calling the military alliance "brain dead", the French president has hosted NATO's secretary-general in Paris.

The meeting at the Presidential Palace was a chance for the two men to clear the air after Emmanuel Macron's scathing criticism of the alliance.

But there are still big questions being asked about the role and future of NATO in the modern world - before its 70th-anniversary meeting in London next week.

Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler reports from the French capital.