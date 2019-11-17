Can local and faith leaders help halt the spread of Ebola in DRC?

Local leaders are helping turn the tide on Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

by

    Political, security and cultural complications have made it difficult for health workers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to contain an Ebola outbreak that has killed at least 2,000 people since it started last year.

    Doctors are now using local and faith leaders in a vaccination drive targeting one of the most hard-to-access communities in the country - the Pygmies.

    The Pygmies have been historically marginalised - many are poor and live far from hospitals and schools, but to reach the goal of zero Ebola cases by the end of the year, doctors say that no one can be left out.

    Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from Beni.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    Interactive: How does your country vote at the UN?

    We visualised 1.2 million votes at the UN since 1946. What do you think are the biggest issues facing the world today?

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    We dialled more than 35,000 random phone numbers to paint an accurate picture of displacement across South Sudan.

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.