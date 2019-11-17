Can local and faith leaders help halt the spread of Ebola in DRC?

Political, security and cultural complications have made it difficult for health workers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to contain an Ebola outbreak that has killed at least 2,000 people since it started last year.

Doctors are now using local and faith leaders in a vaccination drive targeting one of the most hard-to-access communities in the country - the Pygmies.

The Pygmies have been historically marginalised - many are poor and live far from hospitals and schools, but to reach the goal of zero Ebola cases by the end of the year, doctors say that no one can be left out.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from Beni.