Lebanon Parliament postpones session as protesters block roads

Beirut, Lebanon - A Lebanese Parliament session has been postponed after clashes erupted between riot police and protesters demanding an overhaul of the country's political system.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered around the entrances of Beirut's Nejmeh Square early on Tuesday to form a human barrier in a bid to prevent the session, which, they said, failed to address the demands of Lebanon's weeks-long protest movement.

Security forces were heavily deployed in the area, with high walls of barbed wire blocking every road leading to Parliament, and lines of riot police five-men deep both behind and in front of the barricades.

Citing "exceptional conditions in particular security conditions", Adnane Daher, secretary general of Parliament, said in a statement the session had been postponed "to a date to be determined later".

The planned session, which would have been the first since anti-government protests erupted last month, had previously been postponed from November 12 by Nabih Berri, speaker of the parliament.

Lebanese people have taken to the streets since October 17 to protest against a political elite seen as corrupt and unable to manage the country's economic crisis.

Hundreds of thousands have taken part in the demonstrations, demanding an end to the country's confessional political system, where power is shared among religious and ethnic groups. They have called instead for a government of experts to be appointed to tackle the country's economic crisis and widen access to basic services.

Among protesters' concerns on Tuesday was a proposed general amnesty law on the parliamentary agenda, which, they said, would have allowed politicians to escape potential prosecution for corruption.

"They're trying to pass a general amnesty law for everyone, including them, for their own corruption and illegal acts," Yara Tabchy told Al Jazeera, adding that it is is illegitimate for the current government to pass legislation as it is serving in a caretaker capacity since Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his cabinet resigned on October 29 amid the protests. "It's unconstitutional," she said.

A long-promised bill establishing an anti-corruption commission to investigate financial crimes in politics was welcome, protesters said, adding, however, the measure would be ineffective unless a law guaranteeing the independence of the judiciary was passed first.

Scuffles break out

Tuesday's demonstrations were carefully orchestrated, with maps and instructions distributed via social media in advance to show where roadblocks would be most effective.

On Bab Idriss Street, a ministerial convoy was blocked by protesters, who threw plastic bottles and other rubbish at the cars as they tried to reach Parliament. As the vehicles did a U-turn in the middle of the highway, bodyguards fired live ammunition into the air.

Yasmina Hussein Abdullah, 19 from Khayyam in the South and Abdul Rahman Kassar, 20, from Akkar in the North, travelled to Beirut for Tuesday's protests. They were both beaten with batons by riot police at the entrance to Nejmeh Square just before 9am. Red, swollen welts on their arms rapidly began to bruise as they spoke.

"We were at the front line of the protest, and suddenly they started beating us," Kassar said. "We weren't doing anything, we were shouting, "We're peaceful!" They didn't look at whether it was a boy or a girl, young or old, they were just hitting everywhere."

Emergency medics from the Lebanese Red Cross strapped on protective helmets as they darted in and out of the crowd, retrieving injured protesters.

After being treated, many returned to protest; a young man with his head, wrist and calf bandaged and blood matting his hair slowly limped towards the barricade in Riad el Solh square as another clash began, shouting "thawra!" - revolution.