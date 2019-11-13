Keystone pipeline restarts in US's North Dakota after major leak

Two weeks after the Keystone pipeline which carries Canadian oil to refineries in the United States sprung a huge leak, the company says it is doing all it can to avoid any disruption to its services, despite not finding the cause of the leak.

Environmentalists have voiced fears over the damage despite an intensive clean up.

The pipeline has leaked twice in the last two years.

And company executives say a new pipeline, the Keystone XL, is now pending approval in the courts.

Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher reports from Edinburg in North Dakota.