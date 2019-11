More than 70 African migrants are stranded in the Mediterranean Sea after being rescued from a dinghy off the Libyan coast.

They were picked up by Spanish aid vessel, Open Arms, but Italian authorities have so far refused to allow the ship to dock, instead suggesting the boat should turn back to Libya.

Earlier this week, the United Nations warned of a spike in such departures from Libya, following intense fighting near Tripoli.

Al Jazeera's Nadim Baba reports.