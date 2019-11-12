Israel targeted strikes: All the latest updates

Israeli forces have killed a top Islamic Jihad commander in an air raid on his home in Gaza City, threatening to unleash another devastating round of violence.

The Palestinian group announced the death in a statement on Tuesday after Israel confirmed it had targeted Bahaa Abu al-Atta, 42, in a strike.

Shortly after the attack, salvo's of rockets were launched from Gaza into Israel, with sirens wailing across central and southern parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Islamic Jihad said an attack was carried out against the home of Akram al-Ajouri, one of its officials, in the Syrian capital, Damascus, killing al-Ajouri's son and at least one other person.

Tuesday, November 12

Netanyahu to deliver statement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi, are set to deliver statements to media at 8:30 GMT.

Damascus raid 'carried out with several missiles'

Syrian state media said the Israeli attack in Damascus had been carried out using several missiles, one of which was shot down over the nearby suburb of Daraya.

At the scene of the, a Reuters news agency witness said the top floor of a two-storey building had been completely scorched.

Syrian state media said two were killed, including the son al-Ajouri, and six people were wounded in the attack, on the home in Mezzah, a western district of the capital where several foreign embassies are located.

Israel 'preparing for number of days of fighting'

Rockets struck the south of Israel and warning sirens wailed in Tel Aviv, although there were no immediate reports of hits on the seaside city.

"We are preparing for a number of days of fighting," Israeli army spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said.

The army ordered "non-essential" workers in Tel Aviv and central Israel to stay at home, and schools and universities to close, while banning public gatherings.

Bahaa Abu Al-Atta's funeral held in Gaza

Islamic Jihad: Al-Atta's wife also killed in raid

Islamic Jihad said al-Atta's wife, Asmaa, was also killed in the Israeli raid that ripped through the building in Gaza City's Shejaiya district before dawn.

The children of the couple, Saleem, Mohammad, Liyan and Fatima as well as their neighbour Hanan Hillis, who were moved to Shifa Hospital, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

In a statement, Islamic Jihad said "Our inevitable retaliation will rock the Zionist entity," it said, referring to Israel, adding that it was on "maximum alert".