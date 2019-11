Israel has deported a senior official of the rights group Human Rights Watch for his alleged support for a campaign to boycott Israeli goods and services.

This is in accordance with a 2017 Israeli law which bars entry to people who publicly support the movement.

In 2016 Human Rights Watch called on businesses to stop operating in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, which Israel says amounts to a boycott.

Al Jazeera's Nida Ibrahim reports from the occupied West Bank.