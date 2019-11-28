Iraq security forces kill protesters in Nasiriyah, army deploys

Baghdad, Iraq - At least 18 people have been killed after security forces used live ammunition and of tear gas canisters to disperse anti-government protesters in southern city of Nasiriyah, medical sources and witnesses told Al Jazeera.

Security sources told Al Jazeera that at least 120 others were wounded in the the crackdown on protests in Nasiriyah on Thursday, including several in critical condition.

The incidents come as the Iraqi military deployed commanders to "restore order" in Iraq's southern provinces, a day after the Iranian consulate in Najaf was attacked and torched by protesters.

The raid on the consulate was the strongest expression of anti-Iranian sentiment by Iraqi protesters, who have taken to the streets in Baghdad and Iraq's mainly Shia south since early October.

The Iraqi command said in a statement that "an emergency unit has been set up under the supervision of the governors" to "impose security and restore order".

"On the orders of the commander in chief of the armed forces, Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, some military commanders have been appointed to this unit to direct and control all security and military forces and assist the governors in their mission," it said in a statement.

Southern Iraq and the capital Baghdad have been gripped by an escalating wave of anti-government demonstrations demanding an overhaul of the ruling system, seen as corrupt, sectarian and inefficient.

Iran demands action

Responding to the attack on its consulate in Najaf, Iran demanded that Iraq take decisive action against "aggressors" behind the arson attack.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi, quoted by state news agency IRNA, condemned the attack and "demanded decisive, effective and responsible action... against destructive agents and aggressors".

"Iran has officially communicated its disgust to the Iraq ambassador in Tehran," he said.

The Najaf consulate was set ablaze late on Wednesday after anti-government protesters moved away from the centre of the city and into side streets near the consulate, two witnesses told Al Jazeera.

"The protesters were holding a demonstration in central Najaf when a group started to close off main roads and set the tires of police cars ablaze.

"The security forces responded using tear gas and sound bombs to disperse the protesters who ran towards the Iranian embassy," a witness told Al Jazeera.

"The protesters were angered by the security forces trying to disperse the demonstration. They started burning tires near the consulate and eventually set the consulate ablaze, minutes after the consulate staff evacuated the building," said the source.

With the consulate being closely situated near the home of the leading Shia authority Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, locals moved to surround his home in an attempt to protect it from being targeted, witnesses told Al Jazeera.

Responding to the incidents, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a commander in the Iran-backed popular mobilisation forces, Hash al-Shaabi, umbrella group of Iraq’s mostly Shia militias, warned in a statement on Wednesday that the group would take action against any protesters who target Sistani.

"We will cut their hands off," he warned in a statement share in Iraqi media.

Message to Iran

The incident is the second of its kind this month, after Iraqi protesters attacked the Iranian consulate in the Iraqi holy city of Karbala on November 4.

Three people were shot dead after security forces opened fire on the demonstrators who tried to climb the consulate walls, demanding that Iran stop interfering in Iraq's internal affairs.

Commenting on the developments, Iraqi analyst Jasim Moussawi told Al Jazeera that protesters setting the consulate ablaze was an attempt to tarnish historical relations between Tehran and Baghdad.

"Those who are responsible for setting fire to the Iranian consulate in Najaf have the same message as those who did it in Karbala.

"Their message is a warning to against the intervention of Iran in Iraq’s internal affairs, said Moussawi, adding that he expects the incidents will push the security forces and government to use more force to quell protests.